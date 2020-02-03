× Man Headed to Trial for Stolen Valor

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton will stand trial for impersonating a veteran.

Prosecutors say while Christopher Crawford was lying about his military record, he was stealing money from the American Legion in the city where he was a member.

Crawford was serving as an officer at American Legion Post 568 in the Minooka section of Scranton. Last summer, his fellow officers reported Crawford for allegedly stealing $16,000 from the organization. That’s when it was also discovered that Crawford was not a veteran at all.

Veterans from American Legion Post 568 and other veterans’ organizations came to the Lackawanna County Courthouse to see a defendant they thought was one of their own.

Christopher Crawford is charged with misrepresenting himself as a veteran — a misdemeanor charge created in Pennsylvania in 2017 under the Stolen Valor Act.

According to testimony at his preliminary hearing, Crawford transferred from a legion post in Pittsburgh to Post 568 on Birney Avenue. He never gave either post his discharge paperwork which would have shown that Crawford went AWOL two months into Army boot camp in 2007.

Instead, he told members here that he was an Iraq War veteran injured by an IED explosion.

“It just makes my stomach sick, sitting through that and listening to some of the testimony. Those guys were hurting up there, they weren’t just up there to give their testimony, they were hurting,” said Vietnam veteran James Kuchwara.

“Hopefully, Mr. Crawford gets what’s coming to him to set an example for anyone else who plans on doing this or is currently doing it,” said Post 568 Commander Staff Sgt. Sean O’Shea.

Crawford will be tried on the stolen valor charges and the theft charges at the same time. That trial is scheduled for later this month. Veterans that we talked to said they will be there.

41.408969 -75.662412