In Your Neighborhood

Valentine’s Dinner Dance

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so why not celebrate a little early and beat the rush? There will be a Valentine’s Dinner Dance with the Irem Clowns, Saturday, February 8, in Luzerne County. The 21 and older event kicks off at 6 p.m. in Kingston. Enjoy a 4-hour open bar, buffet dinner and dancing with DJ Picture Perfect. The cost is $30 per person and benefits Irem Clown A-rama.

Designer Purse Bingo

Grab some friends and head to Luzerne County, Sunday, February 16, for food, fun baskets and purses! The McGlynn Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Purse Bingo at Genetti’s Hotel and Convention Center in Wilkes-Barre. The cost is $25 and includes 20 regular games, food stations, soda, water and coffee. Enjoy a 50/50 and basket raffle as well. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.