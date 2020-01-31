× Son Charged with Homicide in Shooting Deaths of Parents in Columbia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Columbia County is facing homicide charges for the shooting deaths of his parents.

Carl Kressler, 18, of Orange Township, near Millville, was charged with homicide on Friday.

Police said Kressler called 911 to report his parents were gone, and when they responded to the home on Hartman Hollow Road in Orange Township Thursday night, they found Flint Kressler, 51, and Sharon Kressler, 60, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Kressler admitted to shooting his parents with a handgun and trying to hide evidence to make it look like a robbery.

Carl Kressler has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide and three counts of tampering with evidence.