NOTRE DAME UNIVERSITY — Former WNEP reporter Jim Renick has been arrested again, this time on the University of Notre Dame campus in Indiana.

Notre Dame police say Renick was at a swim meet on campus taking photos.

Renick is a registered sex offender and is not allowed on any school property.

He was also arrested at a swim meet in Ohio in 2018.

Police in our area arrested Renick in 1995 on molestation charges. He served six years in prison.