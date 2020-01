× Man Wanted for Choking Dog to Death in Luzerne County Caught in Florida

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted out of Luzerne County on charges he choked a dog to death has been caught.

U.S. Marshals say they picked up Dennis Blanchette on Tuesday in Florida.

Blanchette also had a warrant out for an alleged armed home invasion in Plymouth Township back in July.

He’ll be brought back to face those charges in Luzerne County.