Police Looking for Duryea American Legion Thief

DURYEA, Pa. -- Police in Duryea are looking for the person who broke into an American Legion post and stole a cash box.

Officials say it happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

The keyholder checked on the place on Main Street after the alarm company called to say an alarm was triggered. That person found the place had been broken into.

Police say an undetermined amount of money was taken and that the thief left evidence at the scene.

The thief was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone information on the theft is asked to call police in Duryea at 570-457-1721.

