Pennsylvania Man Accused of Pouring Hot Sauce Into Seven-Month-Old’s Mouth, Choking Her Mother

Posted 8:02 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 08:01AM, January 28, 2020

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania man for allegedly abusing a seven-month-old girl Monday morning.

Johnstown police say David Jones, 21, hit the child and dumped hot sauce in the infant’s mouth. Jones allegedly sat on the child and pushed down on her with a bassinet frame as well.

Police say the girl’s mother tried to stop him, but he grabbed her by the neck, choked her, and threw her against the wall.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Police said the girl had “a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of the bassinet,” according to The Tribune-Democrat.

The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial for evaluation.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault on persons under six, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Police did not say what his relationship was to the child.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.