× Life in Prison for Murder-for-Hire in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man will spend life in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme in Williamsport.

Kenneth Smith, 33, of Cambria County, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he admitted to helping to arrange and kill a Williamsport man’s wife for money in August of 2018.

Police believe Edward Heck hired Smith to kill Heck’s wife Sonja and their two dogs.

The murder happened in Heck’s home on Linn Street in Williamsport on August 16, 2018.

Heck was also in court but did not enter a plea. He has a hearing set for Thursday on homicide and related charges.