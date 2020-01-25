LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Hundreds of Students Participate in Science Olympiad

Posted 4:44 pm, January 25, 2020, by

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Pocono High School hosted a Science Olympiad.

Hundreds of students from over 30 schools came together to test their skills in science.

Students participated in experiments such as soda bottle rockets and bridge stress tests against their peers.

“It broadens every student for science topics,” said Elizabeth Nemitz, North Pocono junior. “There’s so many different fields and options to choose from once you get out of high school. It just gives you a little bit of everything.”

The event is the first step of the Science Olympiad; students will also be able to compete at the state level later this year.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.