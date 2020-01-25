× Hundreds of Students Participate in Science Olympiad

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Pocono High School hosted a Science Olympiad.

Hundreds of students from over 30 schools came together to test their skills in science.

Students participated in experiments such as soda bottle rockets and bridge stress tests against their peers.

“It broadens every student for science topics,” said Elizabeth Nemitz, North Pocono junior. “There’s so many different fields and options to choose from once you get out of high school. It just gives you a little bit of everything.”

The event is the first step of the Science Olympiad; students will also be able to compete at the state level later this year.