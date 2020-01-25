LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

How To Create A Hot Cocoa Bar and A White Hot Chocolate Recipe!

Posted 10:30 am, January 25, 2020, by

Whether you want to make a special treat for the children after sleigh riding or you need an excuse to get together with friends, planning a winter party with a hot cocoa bar is fun idea!  We visit Christina Hitchcock of It's a Keeper who shares her recipe for white hot chocolate, plus she puts together everything we need for a hot cocoa bar with all the fixings for fun!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.