Honoring Coach Perryman

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Members of the Pocono Mountain West School community came together tonight to remember a beloved coach who lost her battle to breast cancer.

45-year-old Stacy Perryman helmed the girls’ basketball team and the school honored her at the team’s first home game since her passing.

The Pocono Mountain West girls basketball game began not with a whistle with but with the sound of silence.

The team and crowd donned pink shirts as this is the team`s first home game since the sudden loss of its head coach, 45-year-old Stacy Perryman, who lost her battle to breast cancer on Monday.

A memorial poster signed by her team and school community was given to Stacy`s sister, who is now the team’s interim head coach.

“For people to show up like this just is really a testament to the person she was,” said sister Chrissy Campos. “That she’s loved, that she was loved, so.”

“I hope that it does show we are all here for her and we support them and their family and what they`re going through,” said sophomore Madison Collingbern, one of the students to deliver Campos the poster.

Stacy was a basketball legend in the Poconos well before her 14-year career as head coach at West.

She was a standout player at the old East Stroudsburg High School before becoming a Hall of Famer at East Stroudsburg University.

“I`ve known her since her days at ESU,” said athletic director Mike DelGrosso. “So, I’ve known her almost thirty years now and for her to past like this is devastating for me personally.”

Printed on the back of the shirts made in Stacy`s honor is the number “31”. That was Stacy’s number when she played basketball both in high school and in college.

Colleagues say her legacy, however, will be her role here as the in-school suspension teacher, a special job for a special lady.

“She brought a lot of grit and toughness but also a lot of caring,” said Rich Williams, the boys’ basketball head coach. “She was a wonderful woman who knew exactly how to help kids and take care of kids and do right by kids. She`s going to be really sorely missed around here because of that.”

The viewing for Stacy Perryman is to be held on Sunday with her funeral service taking place the following day on Monday.