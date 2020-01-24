× Bud Light Seltzer Puts Schuylkill County Town on the Map

SELTZER, Pa. — The tiny village of Seltzer, just outside of Pottsville, has seen its name flashed across millions of televisions across the country, all thanks, to Bud Light Seltzer. But how is the village that takes up less than a tenth of a square mile dealing with the newfound fame?

“At the house, it’s like, if it comes on, even my kids look at it and say, ‘Dad! There’s Seltzer, Pa! The hometown is on TV!” said Bill Holley, a member of the Seltzer Hose Company.

While the advertisements show a made-up town of Seltzer, Pennsylvania with a fake mayor, Seltzer is, in fact, a real place. This quaint village of about 300 people in Schuylkill County is certainly embracing the national spotlight, but if you plan on visiting, maintain your concentration because if you blink, you might miss it.

“I’m 84 years old and we never got any recognition and to see that a beer commercial got us on TV, it’s pretty hard to believe,” said resident Joe Martinko.

Before the beverage was released nationwide on January 13, Anheuser Busch delivered its first shipment of Bud Light Seltzer to the Seltzer Hose Company in December. Bud Light also handed over a $15,000 donation to the volunteer fire company.

“I think we keep centering ourselves around the fact that we’ve just been blessed that Bud Light chose us and a gave us $15,000. No matter how crazy or wild and exciting it gets, I think we just center ourselves around the fact that we’ve just been blessed with this,” said hose company member Jennifer Becker.

If you pick up a 12-pack of these Bud Light Seltzers, there are GPS coordinates on the bottom of the packing, which will take you to the real Seltzer, Pennsylvania.

“Every time the commercial comes on the TV, everyone in the place gets quiet, listens and then erupts in applause, laughter, and high fives all throughout the bar,” said Holley.

In January alone, the hose company welcomed 40 new members. Usually, it takes the fire house an entire year to do that.