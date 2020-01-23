Two Charged with Abuse of Care-dependent Persons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two workers at a group home for the mentally challenged are now charged with abusing a woman in their care.

Two former employees of the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania were arrested Thursday morning accused of abusing a resident at a group home in Scranton.

Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip called the allegations in this case some of the most disturbing she's ever seen.

The former Arc caretakers can allegedly be heard and seen in video clips abusing a mentally challenged woman.

Lisa Wall, 41, and Eileen Dougherty, 39, were arrested on 10 counts of abuse of a care-dependent person.

Paperwork shows that police went to the group home on Chesterfield Lane in Scranton's west side at the end of December to perform a welfare check after an investigator from Adult Protective Services had received disturbing videos.

Police say 10 separate videos show Wall and Dougherty repeatedly throwing a piece of chicken in different places at the group home including the porch, shower, a dark basement, under a toilet, and in the bushes and then instructing the victim to fetch the chicken and eat it.

When the victim did so, the women can be heard laughing, police say.

One video also shows a woman repeatedly throwing a wet towel at the victim's face and then telling the victim to return it, only to throw it back in her face again.

Dougherty admitted to taking the videos and sending them to her ex-boyfriend.

The videos eventually wound up in the hands of Adult Protective Services, and then police.

Both Dougherty and Wall say the videos were made "in poor taste" and were never meant to harm the victim. They're locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison with bail set at $50,000.