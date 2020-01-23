× Tattered Flag in Carbon County Being Replaced

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tattered American flag that sparked concern in part of Carbon County is being replaced.

Officials with Crown Castle, the power company that owns the cell tower where the flag is, said they had to wait for the availability of a special crane. They were scheduled to replace the flag Friday, but they were able to move it up.

The tattered American flag on this cell tower in Towamensing Township is being replaced. According to Crown Castle, there was always a plan to replace the flag. Crews say they just needed good weather and equipment to get the job done. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/i28DVc3m27 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 23, 2020

The company apologized to the community and said they take it very seriously when a flag is in bad shape.

A spokesperson noted that there are metal bolts that contribute to the deterioration of the flag, tearing at it when high winds happened. They have unsuccessfully tried to remedy the situation by covering the bolts.