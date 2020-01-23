Ron Insinger And Chris Zimmerman Lead Two Amazing Basketball Teams In The Heartland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Zimmerman and Ron Insinger are two great coaches. Insinger in his over 1,000 wins and has been around long enough to coach against Chris when he was a star player here at Shamokin. The Lancers look to remain perfect while the Indians ranked at #2 hope to knock off Loyalsock.

"We have to be ready. We have to have the energy and we have to have the effort, and I want to see some determination written all over your face," said Ron.

"When you see him here walking in the gym and you kind of see what he is doing and his legacy. It's up there at the top in the state? Coach Insinger is a legend. So many wins and so many good teams year after year I'm not sure how he does it? How he's lasted as long as he has? But he has so much energy and so much enthusiasm for the game. He does a great job and we love competing against each other," said Chris.

"Chris Zimmerman is onto bigger and better things. He is very talented. He knows the game inside and out. He was a heck of a player when he played for Shamokin and Susquehanna and he just knows so much about the x,s and o,s of the game. And he turns an average team into a great team year..Year in and year out so he is on the path to a lot of successes," again said Ron.

"What is it like being around coach? Obviously such a long and historical career and he really seems to have good health and good energy and he continues the run. I love being around CI. He is such a great coach. He really keeps us motivated and he is really a big key to the team," said Rivers.

"Talk about some of these kids that have really come onto the varsity scene after playing JV last year? You have to be really surprised and happy with a few of the players? Yeah I'm pleasantly surprised Steve..The Ali boys brothers are just doing a tremendous job both ends of the court. Rivers Parish is doing a terrific job an excellent passer. He would much rather pick up an assist than to score points and they are the kind of kids that you just can't teach that kind of criteria for a quality ball player,"added Ron.

The passion is still there for CI. Practices are fun and after 45 years he still enjoys teaching the game. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports reporting from Northumberland County.