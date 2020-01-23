Officer Fires Shot After Man Pulls Weapon During Medical Call

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A police officer fired his weapon Thursday morning in Luzerne County.
Police from several departments responded to the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston just around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officials say an officer was helping on a medical call when the officer fired a shot at a man who was pointing a gun at him and paramedics inside an apartment.
That officer is being hailed as a hero for pushing the two paramedics away from the man.
No one was hit.
Police and medics were in and out of a building for about an hour.
The man who pointed the weapon is facing terroristic threats and aggravated assault charges.
His weapon turned out the be a BB gun.
This is a developing story.
41.271074 -75.887055