Officer Fires Shot After Man Pulls Weapon During Medical Call

Posted 6:59 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 06:54AM, January 23, 2020

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A police officer fired his weapon Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Police from several departments responded to the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston just around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officials say an officer was helping on a medical call when the officer fired a shot at a man who was pointing a gun at him and paramedics inside an apartment.

That officer is being hailed as a hero for pushing the two paramedics away from the man.

No one was hit.

Police and medics were in and out of a building for about an hour.

The man who pointed the weapon is facing terroristic threats and aggravated assault charges.

His weapon turned out the be a BB gun.

This is a developing story.

