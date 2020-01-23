Cognetti Attends Mayor Conference in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A couple of weeks into her new job, the mayor of Scranton is in Washington D.C. this week at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Mayor Paige Cognetti told us she's learning a lot by being there, especially meeting mayors of other cities with similar struggles to Scranton.

“Just working with the mayors here, to hear their experiences and hear their stories and how they've turned around their cities. The distress in Scranton has been there for a long time. it's not unique to Scranton, it's not unique to Pennsylvania. It's peace of mind to know we're not alone in this and have resources we need to reach out to," Mayor Cognetti said.

Cognetti told us she's been to specific sessions for distressed cities.