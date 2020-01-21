Pottsville Trounces Tamaqua 68-32 on WNEP2

Mike Sukeena scored a game-high 17 points, and the No. 5 Pottsville boys basketball team ran away from No. 8 Tamaqua, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Blue Raiders 68-32 in a game that aired live on WNEP2.
