Pottsville Trounces Tamaqua 68-32 on WNEP2

Posted 11:12 pm, January 21, 2020, by

Mike Sukeena scored a game-high 17 points, and the No. 5 Pottsville boys basketball team ran away from No. 8 Tamaqua, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Blue Raiders 68-32 in a game that aired live on WNEP2.

