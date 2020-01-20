Spending Time Outdoors on MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- You're never too old to play outside in the snow. That's what these guys were doing at Glen Onoko State Park near Jim Thorpe.

"It's a beautiful day. I am glad to see not too many people are sitting inside on this beautiful holiday weekend. Everyone is out walking, walking dogs, enjoying nature," said Joey McEvoy, Lake Harmony.

Noah McCloughan from Jonas was out scouting for some picturesque winter views.

"Oh, I like to go around and take pictures. I am out today seeing if I can see any good sights and maybe come by tomorrow and take more pictures of," said McCloughan.

Whether people were out playing in the snow or just simply going for a walk, those we spoke to say it's great to see people out enjoying this winter weather.

"You either become a prisoner of winter or you learn to love it, so get out and love it," said Abbie Guardiani.

Abbie Guardiani from Nesquehoning came to walk the trails at Glen Onoko State Park. She is a retired school nurse, so every day is a holiday for her. She thinks it's great to see people are spending their extra time off outdoors, too.

"Just spent 35 years with teenagers. I love young people and to see them outside and not doing this stuff (on cell phones). It's awesome. Get outside," said Guardiani.

Others at the park tell Newswatch 16, even though it was brisk, they hope for more beautiful winter days, just like this one.