New Jersey Claims to have the Best Philly Cheesesteaks

New Jersey is laying claim to being home to the best Philly cheesesteaks and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman isn’t taking too kindly to that.

In a light-hearted back and forth on twitter the governor of New Jersey tweeted the best Philly cheesesteaks are in Jersey.

Governor Wolf was tagged in the tweet.

That prompted Fetterman to fire back, “Hey boss, you believe the nerve of that state?”

Hey boss, you believe the nerve of that state?? @GovernorTomWolf https://t.co/YK06nSiYsd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 20, 2020

Others chimed in on the good-natured debate.

This morning in another tweet, Fetterman joked, “Checked PA charter to see if I can activate the National Guard to confront this travesty only to discover it’s above my pay grade.”