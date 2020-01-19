× Adoptable Dogs Walk down the Wedding Aisle

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A Pennsylvania woman getting married this weekend made sure a lot of the attention was not on her.

It was all by design because of her love of animals.

“I’m excited,” the bride Heather Pavlich said laughing. “I’m just so excited to be here.”

What do you expect for a wedding?

Bride? Check.

Groom? Check.

What about dogs?

“The bride had contacted us, asking if we had some adoptable pets that her and her girls could walk down the aisle for her wedding today,” explained Heather Huff, Legacy Dog Rescue Of Ohio,

Check.

Pavlich is a big supporter of adoption.

At her wedding Saturday night, each table had a small basket for donations.

This was always her long term plan.

“I just knew if I ever got married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that there’s no need for flowers,” said Pavlich.

And that’s what happened, she traded-in the bouquet.

Pavlich’s bridesmaids walked down the aisle each accompanied by an adoptable dog.

“At first I thought she was a little crazy,” said Maid of Honor Olive Radeker. “But I know Heather quite well and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs.”

Five dogs strutted down the aisle, all available for adoption from the Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio in Youngstown.

And even in all of the excitement, the dogs were wonderful guests.

“They’ve been doing surprisingly well and haven’t tried to beg for anyone’s food, yet,” Huff said and laughed.

Even Reverend Robert Hawk who married the couple was happy to see the special guests.

“There are dogs here that need homes I’m told, and I’m encouraging you to take a couple of dogs with you,” he said.

The hope is the idea can spread beyond just their wedding.

“You know, I’ve seen a little bit on it on social media, but I’ve never had anybody locally take advantage of it,” Huff said. “I think it’s an awesome idea.”

“I just want everybody to know that fostering and adopting is the way to go and not shopping,” Pavlich added.