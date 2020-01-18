Women’s March Held in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An official sister march of the National Women's March was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday.

This is the second year for the NEPA Women's March put on by a few different organizations including NEPA Now.

The focus of the march in Luzerne County was to advocate for reproductive health rights, climate justice, and immigration rights.

"It`s a great way to get women together and to have a sense of community and to build on what progress we made over the years," said Jessica Rothchild.

Speakers at the march included local politicians, teachers, and community advocates in Luzerne County.