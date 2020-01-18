Women’s March Held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An official sister march of the National Women's March was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday.
This is the second year for the NEPA Women's March put on by a few different organizations including NEPA Now.
The focus of the march in Luzerne County was to advocate for reproductive health rights, climate justice, and immigration rights.
"It`s a great way to get women together and to have a sense of community and to build on what progress we made over the years," said Jessica Rothchild.
Speakers at the march included local politicians, teachers, and community advocates in Luzerne County.
1 Comment
lamestream r
“Female unemployment is currently at a 50-year low of 3.9 percent, less than half the rate it was as recently as President Obama’s second term. Female employment has increased by 1 million since November 2016 (Trump’s election) Female employment rate has returned to its pre-Great Recession level. Since Trump took office the economy has created nearly six million new jobs, more than 3 million of which have been filled by women. President Trump took office in January 2017, the average female unemployment rate in Pennsylvania over the preceding 12 months was 5.2 percent; as of this April, that number has fallen to 4.1 percent. typical married couple with two children saved almost $3,000 on their federal taxes last year thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”………Tell me again WTH they are Marching?