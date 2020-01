× One Dead After Overnight Crash

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash overnight in Lackawanna County.

According to the coroner Frank Martin, 59, of Madison Township was killed after his pickup truck flipped over around 3 a.m.

The wreck happened along Route 435 in Roaring Brook Township.

Police in Lackawanna County are investigating after the deadly wreck near Moscow.