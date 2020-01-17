Governor Approves Closure of SCI Retreat

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The governor has approved the closure of SCI Retreat.
The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections recommended the closure of the correctional facility in Luzerne County earlier this week.
“As a result of the significant budget deficit and continued decrease in the inmate population, among other factors, it would be fiscally irresponsible to not close the prison,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release.
Employees will be given a survey to determine their relocation choices.
Inmates will gradually be relocated to other facilities.
SCI Retreat will remain open until at least the middle of May.
jsrant
” Decrease in inmate population “, that’s because you let them back on the streets only to commit crimes again.
lamestream r
The Governor got what he wanted out of you suckers! He got you to vote for him for a second term and last term! Do you really think he will take anyone from the public advice now! Democrats=lost jobs!
CaptainObvious (@TheObvious45)
And if someone raised taxes to help with the DOC budget deficit, everyone would be yelling about that. Republicans almost killed off a lot of the ethanol plants trying to give oil corporations a break. Farm bankruptcies are way up. Coal mines are shutting down all over the place. Lots of lost jobs out there with plenty of blame to go around. If unemployment rates are really as low as the president says, these people should find jobs with no problems if they don’t want to drive.
JIMBRONY
Maybe Alec Baldwin and PETA should have got involved. 🐻 🤦🏻♂️