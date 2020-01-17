Governor Approves Closure of SCI Retreat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The governor has approved the closure of SCI Retreat.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections recommended the closure of the correctional facility in Luzerne County earlier this week.

“As a result of the significant budget deficit and continued decrease in the inmate population, among other factors, it would be fiscally irresponsible to not close the prison,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release.

Employees will be given a survey to determine their relocation choices.

Inmates will gradually be relocated to other facilities.

SCI Retreat will remain open until at least the middle of May.