Wayne County Lottery Player Hits Jackpot with Treaure Hunt Ticket
HAMLIN, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Wayne County.
A winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $162,521 the Wednesday, January 15 drawing was sold at the Weis markets store in Hamlin.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn – 5, 8, 9, 10, 15.
The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
41.404481 -75.404062
1 Comment
wnepjunkie
Today is 1/16/2020, and Donald J. TRUMP is still the President of the USA!