Wayne County Lottery Player Hits Jackpot with Treaure Hunt Ticket

HAMLIN, Pa. — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Wayne County.

A winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $162,521 the Wednesday, January 15 drawing was sold at the Weis markets store in Hamlin.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn – 5, 8, 9, 10, 15.

The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

1 Comment

