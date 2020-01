× Part of Dunmore Dry as Crews Repair Water Main

DUNMORE, Pa. — The water is off in a section of Dunmore so crews can repair a water main that broke several days ago.

The 8-inch main is near the I-81 ramp on North Blakely Street in Dunmore.

Water was shut off around 1 p.m. Thursday, affecting about 200 homes and a number of popular businesses in that area.

Pennsylvania American Water crews hope to have the repairs completed by 9 p.m.