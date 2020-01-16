× Dandy Donations Give Back to Local Charities

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One dollar — that’s all Dandy Mart customers were asked to donate between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Each customer was given a paper dandy cane to sign at the store to acknowledge their donation. Several locations, including one in Wysox Township, raised record-breaking amounts.

“This store took third place overall with all the Dandy Mini Marts. They raised close to $7,000. They did a great job here as well as all the Dandy’s,” said district manager Scott Bruer.

This year, the campaign raised nearly $90,000. At each store, employees decide what charity gets the money.

“This store, for the second year, has chosen the TACO food bank here in Towanda and the rape and abuse crisis center,” Bruer said.

Both nonprofits were presented with checks to help offset everyday costs to keep their mission alive.

“Any of the counselings, any of the supplies, any advocacy we do, it’s all for free, so those are the things we can offer for free,” said Linda Lamphere of the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.

“We have just recently purchased a walk-in freezer so the funding will really, really help us. Now we can purchase food in order to put in it,” said TACO food pantry treasurer Jody Stroud.

To date, customers in the communities where Dandy Mart serves have raised more than $500,000.

“My heart just cries. I’m so overwhelmed to think that Dandy, well actually, it’s the people. It’s the volunteers, it’s the employees, the community that comes in here,” Stroud added.

“Our goal was $90,000. We’re just shy of that, but next year, I’m sure we’ll surpass that and hopefully head towards $100,000,” said Bruer.