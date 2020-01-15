Former NICU Patients Donate Blankets to Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER -- Nearly 10 years ago, Robert and Katie Moore of Hazleton were preparing for the birth of their triplets at Geisinger Medical Center. The children were born weighing just over three pounds each and had to spend five weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Ten years later, Jackson, Olivia, and Patrick are healthy fourth graders. As they approach their tenth birthdays this weekend, the three decided they wanted to do something special to celebrate.

"We asked our friends and family from school to donate blankets and we ended up with 150," Patrick Moore said.

The triplets held a blanket drive at their school, Holy Family Academy in Hazleton. When they came to Janet Weis Children's Hospital to present their donation, they were joined by some of the doctors who treated them ten years ago.

"Is that not full circle? Triplets who their parents are teaching them in such a beautiful way as far as giving back," said Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of pediatrics.

The triplets said it's important for them to give back because they were here ten years ago.

"I think it's cool to be here because to think ten years ago we were here," Patrick Moore said.

"Every day it's just amazing to see where they started to where they are today in fourth grade and all doing so well," Robert Moore said.

After they presented the donation, the triplets enjoyed a little early birthday cake with their doctors.