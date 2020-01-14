Police: Burglar Cuts Hole, Enters Gas Station Through Roof

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are warning businesses in Lackawanna County to beware of possible break-ins.

Officials say someone cut a hole in the roof of the Trac6 gas station along Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township earlier this week.

The suspect got into the store through the hole, attempted to get into the register but there was no money inside, so then went back out through the hole leaving with just a few cigars.

Anyone with information on this sneaky attempted robber, call police in Lackawanna County.

 

