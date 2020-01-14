Local Auctioneer Inducted into Hall of Fame
EXETER, Pa. — The Lewises are making room on the wall inside their auction hall for something special.
“I was inducted into the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame,” Linda Lewis said.
Linda’s family started Chuck’s Auction Service in Exeter in the 1970s. That’s where she started on the auction block.
“A lot of auctioneers go to auctioneer’s school. There’s various ones around the country. I really didn’t have time to do that, so one day they just said you got to get up there and sell, so I just got up and tried it and I was really nervous. Now it doesn’t really bother me to be up there,” Linda said.
Linda’s husband Jim is also in the hall of fame. Both are now part of 62 members. Linda is the second female to ever have the honor.
“I think it’s pretty amazing, actually, and humbling, too,” she said.
“It’s an honor, there’s no honor higher in the association than being inducted. In 2005 I had the honor of being inducted by my peers and actually, for the last year we had a great time keeping it a secret from Linda because it’s an anonymous ballot,” Jim Lewis said.
The Lewises say the business has changed a lot since the center opened 40 years ago, but they’re ready to face those challenges together
“Just like retail shopping and a lot of folks want to, as Corey advertises it, a bid from your bathtub if you want, and we just a couple months ago, just opened an online-only division where you can literally bid at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Jim said.
1 Comment
wnepjunkie
Well I went down to the Grundy County Auction
Where I saw something I just had to have
My mind told me I should proceed with caution
But my heart said: “Go ahead and make a bid on that”
And I said
“Hey pretty lady won’t you give me a sign?
I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine
I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beg and call
Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine
Man I gotta have her she’s a one of a kind
I’m going once, going twice, I’m sold
To the lady in the second row
She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten, I know
She’s got ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes
And I’m about to bid my heart goodbye
Well the auctioneer was going about a mile a minute
He was takin’ bids and callin’ them out loud
And I guess I was really gettin’ in it
Cause I just shouted out above the crowd
And I said
“Hey pretty lady won’t you give me a sign?
I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine
I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beg and call
Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine
Man I gotta have her she’s a one of a kind
I’m goin’ once, going twice, I’m sold
To the lady in the long black dress
Cause she won my heart it was no contest
With her ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes
Well I’m about to bid my heart goodbye
Yeah, we found love on the auction block
And I hauled her heart away
And we still love and laugh about the way we met that day
When I said
“Hey pretty lady won’t you give me a sign?
I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine
I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beg and call
Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine
Man I gotta have her she’s a one of a kind
I’m goinG once, going twice, I’m sold
To the lady in the second row
She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten I know
She’s got ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes
And I’m about to bid my heart goodbye