Local Auctioneer Inducted into Hall of Fame

Posted 6:00 pm, January 14, 2020, by

EXETER, Pa. — The Lewises are making room on the wall inside their auction hall for something special.

“I was inducted into the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame,” Linda Lewis said.

Linda’s family started Chuck’s Auction Service in Exeter in the 1970s. That’s where she started on the auction block.

“A lot of auctioneers go to auctioneer’s school. There’s various ones around the country. I really didn’t have time to do that, so one day they just said you got to get up there and sell, so I just got up and tried it and I was really nervous. Now it doesn’t really bother me to be up there,” Linda said.

Linda’s husband Jim is also in the hall of fame. Both are now part of 62 members. Linda is the second female to ever have the honor.

“I think it’s pretty amazing, actually, and humbling, too,” she said.

“It’s an honor, there’s no honor higher in the association than being inducted. In 2005 I had the honor of being inducted by my peers and actually, for the last year we had a great time keeping it a secret from Linda because it’s an anonymous ballot,” Jim Lewis said.

The Lewises say the business has changed a lot since the center opened 40 years ago, but they’re ready to face those challenges together

“Just like retail shopping and a lot of folks want to, as Corey advertises it, a bid from your bathtub if you want, and we just a couple months ago, just opened an online-only division where you can literally bid at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Jim said.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • wnepjunkie

    Well I went down to the Grundy County Auction
    Where I saw something I just had to have
    My mind told me I should proceed with caution
    But my heart said: “Go ahead and make a bid on that”
    And I said
    “Hey pretty lady won’t you give me a sign?
    I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine
    I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beg and call
    Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine
    Man I gotta have her she’s a one of a kind
    I’m going once, going twice, I’m sold
    To the lady in the second row
    She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten, I know
    She’s got ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes
    And I’m about to bid my heart goodbye
    Well the auctioneer was going about a mile a minute
    He was takin’ bids and callin’ them out loud
    And I guess I was really gettin’ in it
    Cause I just shouted out above the crowd
    And I said
    “Hey pretty lady won’t you give me a sign?
    I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine
    I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beg and call
    Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine
    Man I gotta have her she’s a one of a kind
    I’m goin’ once, going twice, I’m sold
    To the lady in the long black dress
    Cause she won my heart it was no contest
    With her ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes
    Well I’m about to bid my heart goodbye
    Yeah, we found love on the auction block
    And I hauled her heart away
    And we still love and laugh about the way we met that day
    When I said
    “Hey pretty lady won’t you give me a sign?
    I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine
    I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beg and call
    Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine
    Man I gotta have her she’s a one of a kind
    I’m goinG once, going twice, I’m sold
    To the lady in the second row
    She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten I know
    She’s got ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes
    And I’m about to bid my heart goodbye

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.