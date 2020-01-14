× Campsites Filling Up at Pocono Raceway Ahead of Summer’s Doubleheader

POCONO RACEWAY — Only a limited number of reserved spots are still open at Pocono Raceway for this summer’s, first doubleheader NASCAR race.

It’s only January but Pocono Raceway officials are already planning for June.

“The fans have been responding tremendously and we are selling out quickly. Four infield camping sections have already completely sold out,” said Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky.

Camping spots for the first doubleheader NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond are selling out.

Race weekend is scheduled for June 25 through June 28.

Igdalsky says this is the earliest camping that sites have ever started selling out.

“We have just under 200 reserved camping spots left in the infield out of approximately 3,000. There’s also some availability in general admission campsites. That will be the last to fill,” Igdalsky said.

Because demand for the doubleheader is so great, Pocono Raceway actually renovated Turn 1 to make a few hundred more spots.

Through the history of Pocono Raceway, no one has ever been able to spend an overnight camp stay in Turn 1. It’s always been a Sunday tailgate area. That changes this year with the increased demand. We’ve renovated the bathrooms so there are full bathroom and shower facilities down in that area. It’s one of the most spectacular views on the track,” Igdalsky added.

Nearby businesses are also preparing for crowds.

The owner of Harmony Beverage in Lake Harmony is already making plans for inventory and staff.

“I am still surprised so much has sold already and everything is going so well. I figured this was going to be huge. People at Pocono know what they are doing,” Kelly Holman said.

Get more information on Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway here.

