Driver Charged in Deadly Wrong-way Turnpike Crash

Posted 5:52 pm, January 13, 2020, by

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — Charges were filed Monday for a deadly wrong-way crash more than a year ago in Carbon County.

Joseph Persico, 69, of Shavertown, was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges.

Investigators believe Persico was driving in the wrong direction on the Turnpike when he hit another vehicle head-on near the Mahoning Valley Interchange in November of 2018.

The driver of that vehicle, Paul Gerrity of Scranton, was killed.

Investigators said Persico had a blood-alcohol level of .22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.  Police also found a partially full bottle of vodka in the car.

Court paperwork indicates Persico may have been traveling in the wrong direction for close to 20 miles.

