Runners Shiver Less at Annual Event

Posted 6:38 pm, January 11, 2020, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A usually chilly race benefitted from Saturday's warm weather.

The annual Shiver ByThe River was held Saturday morning.

Runners chose from a 5k, 10k or a two-mile walk along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

Runners like Daniel Danilovitz say the unseasonably warm temperatures had its pros and cons.

"It was very breezy so it was kind of hard with the wind blowing in your face," said Danilovitz. "Pretty good contrast to last year's weather."

Awards were given out to runners in each age group.

 

