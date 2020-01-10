Knoebels Announces New Ride for 2020, Retirement of Another

ELYSBURG, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is preparing for its 94th season with the announcement of a new ride for 2020.

Tornado is expected to be ready for the park’s April 25 opening day.

“Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the inside of the car,” said Stacy Ososkie, public relations director for Knoebels, in a press release. “Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level.”

Another “twist” for the new ride is that the passengers will be in control.

“Controlling part of a ride provides a really unique and exciting experience,” said Richard Knoebel, Park President. “Riders will be able to spin the cars of our new ride themselves, choosing their thrill level.”

While Tornado will be an addition to the current ride lineup, another Knoebels staple will say farewell.

After more than 20 years, 1001 Nacht, which took guests on a magic carpet ride reaching 85 feet in height will be retired.

“The ride is nearing the end of its operational life and ridership isn’t strong, meaning it makes sense for us to remove it to help with future planning for the park,” said Ososkie.

Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone.