Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man was sentenced on Thursday after being found guilty of murder.

Eric Mumaw will spend at least 20 years in prison.

In November, he was convicted of third-degree murder for the death of David Gombert in 2016.

Mumaw shot Gombert outside his home near McAdoo after getting angry over Gombert's relationship with his ex-girlfriend.