‘They weren’t bluffing’ – Locals React to Iranian Missile Attacks

Posted 11:02 am, January 8, 2020, by

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Iran's missile attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq did not kill anyone, but the message was heard loud and clear.

At a doughnut shop in Pittston, it is what people were talking about Wednesday morning.

"I wasn't surprised. They weren't bluffing. They said they were going to retaliate, and they did. I'm not encouraging it but they took this seriously that they got that guy out of there," said Ralph Minella of Pittston.

The missile attacks were in response to U.S. strikes that killed a top Iranian military commander.

Iranian leaders said they are not seeking war.

"I'm thankful no one got hurt, no one got killed, so we have that going for us. I don't think it's enough for us to respond with a declaration of war. I hope nothing comes out of this, really. I really do. This is not enough to declare a war," said Kerry Kopetchny of Exeter.

Some said they do not want any more violence, but said it is a possibility.

"I was military. I served in Navy Seabees for four years, I served in Vietnam. And I believe our young men should step up and if we have to, do what we could," said John Musto of Pittston Township.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

18 comments

