Fuel Truck Crash Closes Carbon County Road

Posted 11:32 am, January 8, 2020, by

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road in Carbon County is closed after a fuel truck rolled Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mauch Chunk Street (Route 209) in Mahoning Township.

Police said the road is closed between Oak Drive and Packerton Dam Drive.

The driver was not hurt.

Officials said about 2,500 gallons of fuel spilled and some has leaked into a nearby creek.

DEP and Carbon County EMA officials and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wardens are trying to limit the damage to fish and wildlife.

Crews hope to reopen the road by Wednesday afternoon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.