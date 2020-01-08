Fuel Truck Crash Closes Carbon County Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road in Carbon County is closed after a fuel truck rolled Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mauch Chunk Street (Route 209) in Mahoning Township.

Police said the road is closed between Oak Drive and Packerton Dam Drive.

The driver was not hurt.

Officials said about 2,500 gallons of fuel spilled and some has leaked into a nearby creek.

DEP and Carbon County EMA officials and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wardens are trying to limit the damage to fish and wildlife.

Crews hope to reopen the road by Wednesday afternoon.