Friends, Co-workers Mourn Radio Show Host

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- "She was my talking buddy. We'd get done with the show and call each other, six times. She wasn't a, she was family, she. I'm sorry," said Gary Smith, 'Gary in the Morning.'

For years, Pocono 96.7's morning radio show had two very familiar voices on "Gary in the Morning."

Gary Smith and his co-host, Elisa Chase.

Elisa passed away unexpectedly due to health complications. The well-known radio personality was only 38-years-old.

"We are really, really going to miss her. I miss her already and I am just lost. Numb," said Kerri Manning, Pocono 96.7 Promotions Manager.

Elisa took to her Facebook page earlier this week, letting her followers know about her health.

No one expected her life would be cut so short.

"The thing about Elisa was. She was spiritual, but not pushy. She was warm and never fake. She was always upbeat, happy. Any of the pictures you see out in the hallway, she's smiling," said Smith.

Elisa or "Elisa-Fabulous" as she was known by her many followers, was heavily involved in the Pocono community.

She hosted special events and won many awards.

One acceptance speech, in particular, that really showed Elisa's personality, will always stand out to her friend and former station manager, Kerri Manning.

"She had dedicated her speech to her bra because that is the only thing that supported her the best," said Manning.

People close to Elisa tell Newswatch 16, her bright smile and bubbly personality would light up any room she walked into.

"The community loved her and she loved it. You know, she was something special," said Shannon Burke, Pocono 96.7 Sports.

"She's looking down right now at me crying and making fun of me. Ya know, buck up," said Smith.

"I am so lucky to be in local media and have this great reputation with Gary in the Morning Show and Pocono 96.7. I just wanted to do something good. Thank you very much for allowing me to do this," said Elisa Chase, on a Facebook video post from November 30, 2019.

Elisa is survived by her husband. Funeral arrangements are still being made.