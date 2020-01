Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- An old elementary school in Stroudsburg will stay empty.

The Stroudsburg YMCA was considering buying the old Ramsey School on Thomas Street as a place to expand its child care programs.

Borough officials have been trying to breathe new life into the old school since it closed in 2015.

But officials with the YMCA say after research with architects and its project management firm, it decided not to move forward with the purchase.