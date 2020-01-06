Person Thrown from Vehicle in Lackawanna County Crash

Posted 11:00 am, January 6, 2020, by

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was thrown from a vehicle after a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car, an SUV, and a Jeep were involved in the wreck around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Moosic Lake Road and Marshwood Road in Jefferson Township.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital.

“The accident was pretty bad. The woman in the white car was ejected, she was actually lying on the other side of that gold Jeep, so that gold Jeep almost ran over her,” said Olyphant firefighter Jerry Tully. “We had to jack the doors open because the vehicles were crushed so badly, we had to get the woman out in the gold vehicle.”

Emergency crews have not said how the crash happened, but say slick roads may have been a factor.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.