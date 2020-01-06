× Person Thrown from Vehicle in Lackawanna County Crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was thrown from a vehicle after a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car, an SUV, and a Jeep were involved in the wreck around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Moosic Lake Road and Marshwood Road in Jefferson Township.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital.

“The accident was pretty bad. The woman in the white car was ejected, she was actually lying on the other side of that gold Jeep, so that gold Jeep almost ran over her,” said Olyphant firefighter Jerry Tully. “We had to jack the doors open because the vehicles were crushed so badly, we had to get the woman out in the gold vehicle.”

Emergency crews have not said how the crash happened, but say slick roads may have been a factor.