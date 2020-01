Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Annual Scranton Saint Patrick's Parade is still a few months away

But Sunday in the Electric City there was a kick-off to parade season.

People gathered at the Backyard Ale House on Linden Street where this year's parade beer was unveiled.

"Paddy's Pale" is what will be on tap and it's made by Flying Fish Brewing Company out of New Jersey.

This year's Saint Patrick's parade in Scranton is scheduled for March 14th.