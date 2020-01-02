× State Police Launch New Free Firearms Safety Campaign

The new year means the launch of a new campaign aimed at keeping your family safer.

It all surrounds free items being given out by Pennsylvania State Police, which includes free gun locks and more.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the program Thursday morning in Dunmore.

It’s a statewide effort.

Since this campaign just rolled out, your best bet to score your free safety gear from PSP is to contact your nearest state police barracks ahead of time to make sure they have all of the free items mentioned before visiting.

To locate a state police barracks near you, head here!

The best time to visit is during regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.