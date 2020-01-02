Family Dog Shot and Killed Near Benton

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple from the Benton area is looking for answers after their dog was shot in the woods by their house. They believe their German shepherd was killed by a hunter.

“Whoever did this took part of my life away from me,” Jan Watts said.

Jan and Kathy Watts held back tears as they described their 2-year-old German shepherd Kaiser.

“He was not an animal or even a dog to me. He was my best friend, my buddy, my pal,” Jan said.

“He was our baby boy. He was my husband’s companion,” Kathy Watts said.

On December 12, Kaiser opened the screen door himself and took off running. Jan thinks he was chasing something.

“He got on a trail of something and right here in our backyard, he took off through the woods,” Jan said.

Jan and Kathy spent hours each day driving around looking for Kaiser.

“Put dirty laundry out, put a crock pot out, put bacon in there, something he would smell cooking and come home,” Kathy said.

Over the weekend, a hunter found Kaiser in the woods off Spring Road, about a half-mile from home.

Kaiser was shot and killed, wearing his collar with tags.

“At that moment, I had no brain left. I couldn’t even think about who was calling me or what was going on. I was in shock,” Jan said.

The family believes Kaiser was killed by a hunter. The incident is being investigated by state police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“A hunter should really know what he’s shooting at before he shoots. So the excuse that he thought it was this or that, I don’t buy it,” Jan said.

Jan and Kathy are telling their story in the hope that someone comes forward.

“He was a really good, smart boy and we are devastated,” Kathy said.

If you have any information you are asked to call state police at Bloomsburg.

