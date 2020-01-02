2020 People and Places Slideshow

Share your photos with us in the Pennsylvania People and Places Slideshow. Every now and then we will choose a few of them to air in the Pennsylvania People and Places segment on the show. Be sure to include your name and home town and keep your submission under 320 characters, as well as enough information about the photo for us to write a good story.

*Please Keep submissions to under 320 characters!! Longer entries will be cut off on the slideshow.
*Photo’s submitted without Sa name and home town may not be used on air.

*Be sure to make sure that your tag is clearly visible in the ear of your deer before submitting.

*Not all photo’s will make air and photo’s will not immediately appear on the slideshow, they will once they are approved by an administrator.  Please do not submit duplicate photo’s. By submitting a photo you verify that all information is correct and allow WNEP to air your photo.

*Please do not submit pet photo’s to this slideshow, upload those to the pet slideshow gallery at wnep.com

