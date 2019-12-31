Hazleton-native Mackenzie Yori reached the 1,000 point milestone, Holy Redeemer graduate Sam Rajza scored a game-high 31 points, and the King's women's basketball team beat Keystone 83-54 on New Year's Eve.
Yori Reaches 1,000 Point Milestone As King’s Women Top Keystone 83-54
-
Marywood @ Scranton Women’s college basketball
-
Reaching New Records At Lycoming College For The Women’s And Men’s Basketball Programs
-
The HAWK Program at King’s College: Improving Your Health One Movement at a Time
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
Hofstra @ Bucknell Men’s basketball
-
-
Keystone College Cutting Tuition by Nearly Half
-
Road Construction Cleared, New Roundabout Open at Keystone College
-
Keystone Students Get Green light to Join Global Climate Strikes
-
Kent State Basketball Player With Autism Makes History
-
St. Bonaventure at Bucknell women’s basketball
-
-
Santa for Seniors: Students Wrap Gifts for Nursing Home Residents
-
Scranton @ Wilkes Men’s basketball
-
Basketball Players Expelled, Season Canceled