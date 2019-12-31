Taxis and Law Enforcement Urge: Don’t Drink and Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Drivers with Burgit's City Taxi say New Year's Eve is their biggest night of the year.

The phone inside the office on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre has been ringing all day and they don't expect it to let up as the day goes on.

"It's the biggest drinking day in the valley and the valleys known to have a good time so we'll be out there to get anyone home who needs a ride just call us up we will come and get you," said manager Kevin McDonald.

Everyone on the night shift at the taxi company will be working in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton tonight, ready for what the night may ask for.

"We're prepared we have 21 cars on the road ready to service both cities and if we do have any inclement weather, we have studded snow tires on every car and we have credit card machines. There's no app required to get services. Just call us and we will come and get you," explained McDonald.

The DUI coordinator for Luzerne County tells Newswatch 16 he has seen a large increase of taxis, Ubers and Lyfts driving through DUI checkpoints on New Year's Eve over the last two years.

"That really puts a smile on our face because you know what we're preventing a crash, we're preventing a fatality from occurring and I've got to give them a lot of credit for that that people have taken a step to make sure that they're getting home safely," said Luzerne County DUI Coordinator Chuck Rauschklob.

Law enforcement is urging everyone to be mindful of your decisions as you head out to celebrate.

"If you're going out tonight take your time. Make sure that you're buckled up, don't drink and drive. Call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a taxi service. If you have to, stay at a friend's house, get a motel room, do whatever you have to do to make sure that you're not out there driving in any manner that may cause an accident or a fatality," said Rauschklob.