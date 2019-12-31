One Dead, Another Badly Hurt After Wreck in Susquehanna County

Posted 6:33 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32AM, December 31, 2019

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead, another badly hurt after a crash in Susquehanna County.

State police say the crash happened on Route 29 near Montrose around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Devon Garrow, 24, of Binghamton, N.Y., was behind the wheel driving south when he swerved into the northbound lanes.

He swiped a car, hit another car head-on, and was thrown from his car. He died at the scene.

Another driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash in Susquehanna County.

