Fire Damages Warehouse in Luzerne County

Posted 10:26 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, December 31, 2019

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged part of a business Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. inside the Leggett and Platt warehouse on Salem Boulevard near Shickshinny.

Company officials say an electrician was installing a light near the ceiling when something sparked, igniting debris.

The plant was evacuated. Sprinkler systems inside helped douse the flames.

The worker suffered minor burns.

Employees were allowed back into the facility to clean up the smoke and water damage. The company says the fire should not affect the operation of the plant.

According to officials, the company makes padding under carpets.

