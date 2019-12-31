Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for a rather unlikely porch pirate.

Officers said an Amazon delivery driver swiped a package from a home along Laird Street in broad daylight on Monday.

Surveillance video shows the delivery driver dropped off two Amazon packages around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Then, he can be seen stealing a different UPS package that was delivered earlier in the day.

The family who had that package stolen did not want to talk to Newswatch 16 on camera. However, they did say that the package was actually a gift.

Ironically, inside that package was a Ring Doorbell, which is a surveillance camera.

“He figured, I'm dropping one off. I can take one that's there. No one is going to know. But, he didn't know he was going to get photographed, which is a good thing,” said Stanley Shubzda, neighbor.

Ned Evans lives just a few doors down. He had a package stolen from his home around this time last year.

“We never thought it was going to happen again, but it's so open here,” said Evans

Neighbors we spoke to said they are keeping a closer eye on delivery dates and times.

“If there's a package that's going to be delivered we make sure that we know what time it's going to be and we know that someone will always be here if we're not home to come and pick it up for us. Unfortunately, that's the way it has to be,” said Evans.

This theft was reported to Amazon.

The family hopes the company works with the police to track down the delivery driver.