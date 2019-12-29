Officials Investigate Cause of Fire in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 5:14 pm, December 29, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to determine what caused a fire at a home in Wilkes-Barre.

Flames broke out at the house along North Diamond Street a little before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen but quickly spread up and through the house to the attic.

The homeowner will not be able to stay there because of structural damage.

The fire is under investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

 

